Since marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan Markle’s life has already drastically changed.

Not only does she now spend her days on Royal visits while carrying for her first child, 8-month-old baby Archie, but the Duchess of Sussex also had to give up her job as an actress in popular American series, Suits – and it turns out she’s missing it already!

Speaking to members of the public during a visit with Prince Harry, Meghan reportedly revealed she was feeling nostalgic about her old career.

One fan, Fiona Moore, described the 36-year-old as ‘relaxed’ as she recalled: “I’m a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said ‘so do I.'”

Fiona then added: “She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing.”

Back in April 2018, Meghan’s character Rachel Zane left the hit legal drama as she married her on-screen boyfriend Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams in the season seven finale.

And despite bowing out of Suits, it seems as though Meghan has been keen to stay in touch with her old co-stars as Patrick as well Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman were all invited to her Royal Wedding.

Gabriel – who plays Harvey Specter in the show – recently revealed his most memorable moment of the big day, as he told BAZAAR.com: “There was a fantastic moment right when the wedding party came out of the chapel and Oprah came out and she had this moment of ‘Oh my God.’

“You could see, it was like her eyes almost popped out of her head, like ‘I can’t believe I’m here witnessing this.’ And we all felt that, but to have Oprah clearly feel that way was amazing.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry have have been very busy over the past couple of days.

Since returning to royal duties with a visit to Canada House on Tuesday to thank the ambassador for welcoming them so warmly over the festive period, the pair issued a shock statement last night announcing they will be ‘stepping back’ as senior royals.