Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher has wowed fans on his social media, after showing off an impressive body transformation.

The 34-year-old star – who is best known for his role as Andy Sugden in the hit soap – posted a photo of his chiselled new physique on his Instagram.

Kelvin looked totally transformed from the man most people would recognise, sporting some impressive guns and a rock-hard six pack.

Alongside the photo, he wrote the caption, ‘👊🏻@Marvel I’m ready when you are’.

And fans couldn’t believe how different the soap legend looked, commenting to compliment his incredible physique.

One wrote, ‘Just got to say wow 😳’, while another commented, ‘@kelvin_fletcher you look amazing as always. Shame we don’t see you on TV anymore 💪☺’

Another of his follower’s said, ‘Blimey!!!’. A fourth also commented, ‘Wow that must of took some hours in the gym and a good diet well done’.

While a fifth fan wrote, ‘Good god. You’re a GOD 💪😍’.

Andy hasn’t starred on ITV soap Emmerdale for some years now, but it seems the star has been busy working as a professional racing car driver in the British GT Championship.

He’s also been celebrating some exciting family news recently.

Kelvin married his long-term girlfriend, Liz Marsland, back in 2015, and the pair welcomed their first daughter Marnie a year later.

And now, the pair have announced that they are expecting a second child, later this year.

Kelvin shared the news on his Instagram, revealing that he and his family would soon be ‘the 4 of us’. He wrote, ‘My baby is 2! 💕 My absolute world. The 4 of us 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 xxx’.

Fans flocked to share their congratulations with the family, with one writing, ‘congratulations on baby number 2 and happy birthday to marnie 😘😘’.

While another commented, ‘Congrats on your baby turning 2 and on baby number 2 x’.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about his wedding back in 2015, he confessed, ‘I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One,

“We didn’t need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it’s here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us.”