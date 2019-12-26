A third of British couples share a bed with a ‘blanket bandit’

More than a third of British couples regularly share a bed with an infuriating blanket bandit - a partner who regularly steals or hogs the duvet.

A study of 2000 adults by sleep technology firm Simba found one in four believe a restless night by a duvet-stealing partner can make them see red, and one in six have even ended relationships over it.

Steve Reid, CEO of sleep technology company Simba, said: “Duvet stealing is a sore subject among British couples – a bedroom habit that’s the catalyst for hundreds of arguments.

“Combine this with a healthy dose of festive season stress for good measure.

“Whether it’s the pandemonium of having everyone under one roof, keeping the house tidy or the pressure of cooking, each can keep us from being our usual calm, well-rested selves.

Speaking of the brand’s new ‘infinite duvet’ system, Steve added, “We thought it could be fun to explore how we me might put some of these tensions to bed.”

The study also found three in 10 adults feel tensions rise when they come home to an untidy bedroom or unmade bed.

And one in five have argued with their partner about their inability to make the bed in the morning.

Four in five adults also cite that one of life’s most simple pleasures is getting into fresh bedding, yet one in five never wash their duvet.

Steve Reid added, “When you sleep better, you are more likely to make better decisions, take less risks and start the day in a more positive and peaceful frame of mind.

“So, for those who can’t wait for a futuristic sleep solution like the Duvet Diplomat, Simba’s temperature-regulating Hybrid Duvet with space-inspired Stratos technology has everything you need to prevent sleepless nights this Christmas.”

It also emerged one in four adults feel social media has inspired them to try and achieve a more boutique-hotel-style bedroom, with a neat aesthetic.

And 75 per cent said a tidy and stylish bedroom environment makes them feel happier and more peaceful than more chaotic décor.

Tend to argue about your sleeping arrangements? There are the 10 sleep and bedroom habits that send British couples tempers soaring: