Be prepared – if you’re an animal lover – this story might just break your heart.

According to one cat rehoming centre, black cats are increasingly being shunned for adoption. And the crazy reason? Apparently, because they ‘don’t look good in selfies’….!

Christine Bayka, who has run The Moggery in Bristol for over 21 years, noticed the trend as, for the first time, her rehoming centre is full of only black cats.

Yep, that’s right – not a tabby, ginger cat, or tortoiseshell in sight.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Christine thinks she’s come up with the reason behind the sudden fall in black cat’s popularity. And she reckons it’s because they don’t look as good as lighter-haired cats on photographs.

She shared, “It’s worse now because black cats don’t show up in selfies. Now everybody wants to take selfies and put them on Facebook. It’s a very narcissistic use of social media.

“It happens all the time, I will go through all the questions and say ‘are you flexible about colour?’ Then they will say, ‘yes, as long as it’s not black’.”

Christine also admitted that the problem is a recent one.

“It’s an increasing problem, it wasn’t like this 20 years ago. Over 20 years of having difficulty rehoming black cats, it’s definitely got harder because of selfies.”

So sad!

Furious cat lovers quickly took to social media following the news, to slam people who would choose not to take in a black cat due to their selfie potential.

One shared a photo of their adorable black moggy and wrote, “Black cats are less likely to be picked from shelters because they don’t take good selfies?

“Frank begs to differ! However, if you’re purely basing your cat choice on how Instagramable they are then you probably shouldn’t have one at all # blackcatselfies”

Other users shared their sweet pictures of their feline friends, comdening people who would disregard black cats.

One said, “black cats apparently don’t look good in selfies! What nonsense ALL cats look great in selfies.”

Another wrote, “Having just seen a story about black cats being left in animal shelters because they’re ‘not instagramable’, I’d just like to state that the people making these decisions are idiots, and very wrong. # blackcatselfies”

While a third commented, “Black cats don’t look good in selfies…harsh & also…how very dare you…beg to differ…if you only like a cat for selfies you don’t deserve one # blackcatselfies”.

But this isn’t just one recent observation from one woman. An RSPCA spokesperson also spoke to the publication, confirming that the sad truth of the matter.

They shared, ”On average it takes thirty days or more to rehome a black or black and white cat. This is compared to a ginger cat which takes an average of twenty days to rehome.

”Sadly the RSPCA sees more black and black and white cats come into its care than any other colour of cat too.”

We’re not sure how anyone could deny the benefits of owning a black moggy. Because who couldn’t love this adorable face?

What do you think about this news? Would you adopt a black cat? Or would you chose another cat? Let us know in the comments!