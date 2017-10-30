It’s the age old dilemma – you’re having friends and family round for a nice dinner, but you’ve completely forgotten to put the wine in the fridge.

Your thirsty guests are all desperate for a drink – but no one likes a lukewarm glass of fizz.

You try quickly putting it in the fridge to atone for your error. But we all know it won’t cool in time for your awaiting guests…

Many even try the ‘putting it in the freezer’ trick – but that often doesn’t help in speeding up the cooling time. Plus, popping your bottle in an ice cold freezer can also run the risk of the glass shattering, potentially leaving a dangerous mess.

But it turns out, there’s still hope for that warm bottle of wine yet! We may have stumbled upon the secret to chilled wine in super-quick time…

Brian McClintic, one of the world’s master sommeliers, thinks he has found the trick for chilling wine in under three minutes. And you can use ingredients you’ll find in your kitchen cupboard.

Speaking to My Domanie, he revealed, “An ice water bath with plenty of salt. Let’s just say a liberal amount.

“Works like a charm. The full bottle should be submerged.”

Simply stir in a generous amount of salt with a normal ice bath stand, and wait for the magic to happen.

So easy! Just sit back, and await your deliciously crisp glass of wine in under three minutes…

So what’s the science behind the clever trick? Well, it’s actually pretty simple. Salt lowers the freezing point of water, which will allow the wine to cool down faster.

McClintic also recommends giving the ice bath a regular stir, to speed the process along.

It sure beats a warm glass of wine! We’ll definitely be taking this party trick along to our next gathering…