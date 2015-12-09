Wave goodbye to your hangover headache quickly with these tips and tricks...

Did you know the typical hangover lasts nine hours and 45 minutes? Here’s how to make it A LOT shorter and how to feel better even after a big night out!

Here are our favourite ways to cure a hangover…fast!

Drink vitamin rich water!

For your best chance of beating that hangover choose mineral rich water, it will help to flush out the toxins, speeding up the detoxification process. Drink a large glass of water before going to bed and be sure to drink plenty in the morning. You can also try coconut water, which it’s naturally packed in electrolytes and minerals.

Eat pears!

The water and mineral content of fruit will help to rehydrate you and put an end to your hangover headache. Apparently there is an enzyme in pears that scientists are currently investigating for its ability to help us metabolize alcohol, and prevent us from having a hangover. If you’re going to eat fruit, it makes sense to choose a pear!

If you are not a big fun of pears, go for berries ‘They are rich in antioxidants and offer protection from free radicals, which are considered another cause of hangovers.’ adds Dr Marilyn Glenville, the UK’s leading Nutritionist.

RELATED: HOW MANY CALORIES ARE IN YOUR FAVOURITE FRUITS

Consume vitamin C

Most of us crave a cold, fizzy orange drink on the morning after. Why? It is our body asking for vitamin C. Drink vitamin c rich drinks to help your body recover quickly.

Eat eggs!

‘Ditch the fry-up in favour of foods which are healing for your digestive system. Porridge with banana, eggs with wholegrain toast, or a fruit smoothie made with bananas, oranges and coconut water will be easier to digest and contain essential vitamins and minerals to help you recover.’ says Linda Booth, founder of the UK’s most successful natural digestive health clinic. Check out Linda’s Seasonal Survival Kit, £45.95 that contains 60 Live Bacteria capsules, 60 Digestive Enzymes tablets, 60 Milk Thistle tablets, 6 FREE Tummy Tea bags and a Seasonal Survival Guide to help battle hangovers!

So if you are feeling rough have a decent breakfast to help to replace some of the lost nutrients that your body used to detoxify the alcohol. Try and eat eggs because they are rich in cysteine, which is needed to break down alcohol in your system. Plus keep your energy up by having plenty of slow release carbohydrates from wholegrains and vegetables at lunch. Beans are a good source of fibre and folic acid, as well as protein to help with the body’s recovery. But it’s best to avoid bacon and sausages. The nitrites in them will only add to the toxic burden on your body! Boo!

RELATED: DISCOVER OUR FAVOURITE TASTY LOW CALORIE BREAKFAST IDEAS

Go light

Drink white wine, vodka and other light coloured drinks on your night out to lessen your hangover! It’s a known fact that different coloured drinks with exactly the same alcohol volume can definitely have different effects on how you’ll feel the next day. Professor Paul Wallace, Chief Medical Advisor to Drinkaware explains, ‘Darker liquors generally cause worse hangover symptoms. It’s thought this is due to so-called congeners, byproducts of the fermentation process related to the different casks and grains used. For example, amber-colored bourbon has a congener level of 37 times that of vodka.’ EKK!

Beware of bubbles!

Limit your hangover by not drinking too much fizz! The bubbles in Champagne, cava and prosecco really do get you drunk faster. ‘The bubbles cause the pylorus valve, which drains the stomach when it’s full, to open – even when it’s not full. It means the alcohol gets into your intestine faster, and from there it is fast-tracked into your bloodstream,’ explains Barry Smith.

Eat lots!

Eating before you go out, or drinking with a meal, won’t make you less drunk, but it will delay the absorption of alcohol and help prevent the risk of a hangover, says Paul Wallace. ‘Drinking water alongside your alcohol will also help by keeping you hydrated – it’s dehydration that causes most of the symptoms of a hangover.’

Do yoga

Your muscles are no doubt achy and – lets face it – it is very unlikely that you will go for a run or bike ride. How about Yoga then? ‘The movement of yoga will help to increase blood flow to all parts of your body, but importantly, your liver. The more blood that passes through, the quicker your liver can detoxify the alcohol. The sweating will help to eliminate the toxins through your skin but it can make the problem of dehydration worse, so ensure that you drink plenty of water at the same time!’ explains Allred. So get stretching, even if its some simple moves before your morning shower, it will help!

Stock up on Milksthistle

The herb milkthistle will speed up your liver’s recovery, and ease symptoms, says nutritionist Jacquie Newson. Plus, it’s also worth sipping ginger tea to calm any sickness or nausea (grate some fresh ginger into a cup of boiling water and steep it for 10 minutes before drinking). Also fresh raw broccoli, tomatoes, spinach and garlic will also help by restoring levels of the antioxidant glutathione. It becomes depleted by alcohol but is essential to help the liver detoxify.

READ MORE: 9 THINGS EVERY WINE LOVER WILL UNDERSTAND!