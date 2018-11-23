Couples who drink together, stay together – and that’s according to science!

As if we needed more excuses to crack open the vino, a new study has shown that drinking with your partner, as opposed to doing it separately, improves your relationship and makes you both happier.

The study, carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan, asked over 2,700 married couples about the effect of alcohol on their relationship.

And the results were pretty telling…

Researchers concluded that, “concordant drinking couples reported decreased negative marital quality over time”.

Put simply, enjoying a few glasses of wine will (probably) improve your marriage. Hurrah!

The study also honed in on how women in particular feel about drinking with their partners. Finding that wives whose husbands won’t drink with them are more likely to become dissatisfied.

The study’s author, Dr Kira Birditt, of the University of Michigan, said: ‘We’re not suggesting that people should drink more or change the way they drink.

‘And we’re not sure why this is happening. But it could be that couples that do more leisure time activities together have better marital quality.’

In other words, it’s not just about boozing together, but engaging in social activities together too.

We guess after taking this important research into consideration, there’s only one question left… White or red?

So what do you think? Does drinking a few glasses of wine together help your relationship?