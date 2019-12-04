5 reasons why work is good for you

Promotional feature with McDonald's

It’s not just about the salary – your job can have some surprising benefits

1. Exercise without even trying

Most of us spend too much time sitting, which slows down your metabolism and affects your ability to regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and break down body fat. A more physical job, or even walking to work, is a smart health move – helping you to sit less, move more and reduce the risk of ill health from inactivity.

2. Have more friends

Want a more active social life? Time to go to work. Not only will a job help you make new friends at work but many people stay in touch once they’ve left, so your social circle can only grow bigger. And if you work somewhere as inclusive as McDonald’s, you’ll meet people from all walks of life. You can also be more social while giving something back. Many companies offer charity days or organise events, so you can get involved in fundraising and working with the local community.

3. Look after your mental health

Being healthy isn’t just about getting enough exercise, but also taking care of your mental wellbeing. People in work tend to enjoy happier and healthier lives than those who aren’t, especially when it comes to mental health. Continuing to learn, feeling productive, and helping others, make you feel good about yourself and everyday life.

4. Boost your confidence

There’s nothing like feeling you’ve done a good job or handled a tricky situation well for increasing your confidence at work and at home. Our self-esteem grows with every success, meaning we feel we can take on bigger challenges and opportunities to learn. And if you’re open to those, who knows where more confidence could take you?

5. Learn new skills

Whether you were top of the class at school or not, work is a great place to find out just what you can do, from on-the-job training to apprenticeships and more. It goes beyond qualifications, too. Work is where you can learn all those skills that make life easier: better communication, problem-solving, resolving disputes and time management. Plus, you can pass those skills on to new colleagues – and what could be more satisfying than that?

