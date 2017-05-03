Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn’s exercise secrets

In just one year Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, dropped almost two dress sizes. Here’s her top 5 fit tricks…

Get moving

‘Move around as much as you can, even if you can’t get to the gym,’ advises fit Corrie actress Katie. ‘Just walk for 30 minutes a day and you will have smashed your exercise goal. Exercise really helps my mind. After a workout, I have so much more energy, too.’

Eat salmon for breakfast

‘I eat something high in good fats and protein to give me an energy kick first thing,’ says Katie, who has chicken salad for lunch and tuna, brown rice and veg for dinner. ‘My plate used to be loaded with carbs and sugar, but my PT at Ultimate Performance gave me great advice. Now I eat small protein-packed meals that keep me full and my energy levels high. When time’s tight I order healthy meals from The Health & Fitness Kitchen in Trafford.’

Don’t be scared of weights

‘I’d avoided weights before, as I just thought it would bulk me up,’ she says. ‘But I now do them twice a week at Ultimate Performance in Manchester. It’s one of the best things you can do – it helps boost your metabolism and ups your calorie burn (muscle tissue burns more cals than fat), even when you’re not working out.’

Have fun

‘I also swim at my local David Lloyd in Cheadle and go boxing once a week,’ says Katie, who took advice from fellow ex-Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley to do everything in moderation. ‘We start with circuit training and then do some sparring with pads. It’s so much fun – it doesn’t feel like you’re exercising and it’s a great stress buster.’

Worry less

‘Stop stressing about shifting the pounds,’ says Katie. ‘It will happen, but not overnight. Losing weight wasn’t a fast process for me. To maintain weight loss, it’s better to do it over a longer period. See everything you do as a permanent lifestyle change. Don’t deny yourself anything. If you want a chocolate bar, have it – just exercise a bit harder the following day.’