11 things you’ll only understand if you’ve got grey hair

1. You’ll remember that finding your first one, just like your first wrinkle, was a little traumatic…

2. Then there were the the horror stories that plucking one hair out will cause your grey strands to go forth and multiply…

3. So you say hello to your new best friend, the local hairdresser, who you’ll now be visiting every six weeks, basically forever. Please note, this new buddy’s going to cost you…

4. Or you may choose to opt for a cheaper, DIY approach, but the danger is that rather than ending up looking like Davina McCall on a glossy shoot, your new ‘do won’t turn out exactly as you’d planned…

5. Thankfully, the beauty world is looking out for us grey-haired ladies, with numerous products that are actually pretty fab when it comes to hiding roots in between trips to the salon. We love the COLOUR WOW Root Cover Up, £28.50.

6. But then there will come a moment where you realise that ditching the dye actually isn’t all that bad. In fact, some of our favourite women EVER are silver-haired.

7. Even the younger celebs are at it…

8. And it’s taking the fashion world by storm, too!

9. Sure, grey hair needs a bit more attention as it’s more prone to drying out, but there are plenty of products out there that will look after your locks and boost shine, too. The Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver range is very affordable and brightens blonde, platinum and grey hair.

10. And, teamed with the right style like a chic bob or pixie crop, grey hair can look super stylish.

11. So if you’re ever having a down day about going grey, just remember, embracing your natural hair colour looks modern, fabulous and fierce.

Just ask Miranda Priestley!