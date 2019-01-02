Trying to avoid paying the usual hundreds, or even thousands, of pounds for veneers, one woman attempted a budget alternative – with hilarious results!

Sue Roberston, from Hull, recently purchased Perfect Smile Veneers, a clip-on dental product that promises a ‘million dollar smile’ that no-one will be able to tell is fake.

The results? Judging by Sue’s social media photos, it’s apparent that the product didn’t live up to its bold claims.

Instead of looking a million dollars, Sue looked like she was part-way through dressing up for Halloween with her gigantic, ill-fitting veneers. The product boasts they’re “one size fits all”, but as you can tell from the hilarious snaps, that they’re anything but!

Sue uploaded photos of the product and the instructions to Facebook, which have now got tens of thousands of shares.

In a viral Facebook post, she wrote, ‘Real excited for my perfect smile veneers to come, they came, with excitement I got instructions followed to the letter, I am told on the leaflet that no one will know I’m wearing veneers.

‘I’m looking at myself and thinking there’s something different about me, what a waste of £28.’

Needless to say, the public found her pics the perfect antidote to pre-Christmas stress.

‘Can’t stop laughing,’ wrote one user. ‘This made me chuckle,’ said another.

‘Absolutely hilarious had me laughing for ages.’

Amazon reviews of the Perfect Smile Veneers have been less-than-complimentary. One disgruntled shopper wrote, ‘I received my product today. I followed the instructions to the letter. The veneers do not adhere to my teeth no matter how many times I use hot and cold water to mould the product to fit my teeth. It’s awful. Please don’t waste your money!’

‘Totally Horrible & Misleading Advertising! Doesn’t work like it says or suppose to. Money thrown away!’ said another.

While we love a bargain, we can’t help but think this is one of those cases where you get what you pay for. Don’t try this at home!