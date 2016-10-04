Many of us feel like we can’t function without our morning coffee, but could that daily caffeine hit be doing us more harm than good? After it was revealed that daily cups of coffee could be contributing to unnecessary weight gain, we took a look at the alternative uses for our beloved morning coffee…

1) It’s a brilliant natural exfoliator – rub a little ground coffee in circular motions to your skin and rinse for a soft, smooth finish.

2) Brighten your skin – coffee can perk up your face as well as your morning. Wash your face as usual and mix one tablespoon of ground coffee with two tablespoons of organic, plain yoghurt. Apply to your face, leave for around 15 minutes and then rinse. Caffeine stimulates circulation, giving your face an extra glow.

3) It can reduce under eye bags – chill used coffee grounds in the fridge and once cool rub under the eye area. Leave to settle on your face for about 15 minutes before rinsing.

4) Use it as a cellulite cream – most cellulite treatment creams have one key common ingredient – caffeine. Mix some warm, used coffee grounds with coconut oil and rub onto your skin in circular motions before rinsing.

5) It can make your hair shinier – apply a little extra strong coffee to dry, clean hair will make it shinier. Rub cold coffee into your hair and leave for around 20 minutes before rinsing.

6) Create your own organic body scrub. Combine used coffee grounds, coconut oil and sea salt for an organic and 100% natural scrub that will leave your skin hydrated. The perfect bath time treat for your skin!

7) Natural dry shampoo – mix fresh coffee grounds into some arrowroot powder, adjusting the amount of coffee to match your hair colour as closely as possible. Use a foundation brush to apply the mixture to your scalp, leave for a few minute to soak up excess oil before brushing out.

8) You can enhance brown hair with it – mix one or two teaspoons of ground coffee with a handful of conditioner. Rub into your hair and leave for about 5 minutes to enhance the colour.

