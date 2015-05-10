Your best friend’s birthday, the ultimate beach break, your brother’s wedding…whatever the occasion, these are the top tips you need to drop a dress size super fast and ensure you look fabulous in whatever you wear, wherever you are!
Try and cut sugary foods and carbs from your diet as much as possible, and replace them with healthy fats such as eggs, cheese, and avocado. If you do this, the body has no choice but to release fats from your cells to burn as energy (and as your fat cells shrink, so do you!)
Try eating more slowly – if you start to feel full, stop eating and then wait 20 minutes, and afterwards only finish your meal if you still feel hungry.
Try and exercise in short, sharp bursts. So run, swim or cycle for a minute as fast as you can, then rest for 30 seconds, then repeat. Do this for just 12 minutes a day and it will help shift any body fat.
Avoid food such as white bread, pasta and rice under all circumstances!
Stop eating carbs after 5pm, as this will train you to eat your bigger meals earlier in the day – which is a good way of controlling hunger – and it’s easier for your body to digest non-carb based food in the evening and overnight.
Aim for no more than about 1,500 calories a day. It doesn’t matter if you’re a little over on some days, but keep an eye on what you’re eating to reach your goal.
Try and include a fruit and/or vegetable and a source of protein in every meal you eat.
Serve all your meals on plates and sit down as a table to eat them – try to avoid eating standing up or out of a packets/cooking container!
Try to cut down on snacking, but if you do need a little something, a small handful of nuts will be rich in fibre, protein, and good fats – and will fill you up!
It’s easy to confuse thirst with hunger – so stay hydrated and drink lots of water.