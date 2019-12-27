Slimming World voucher: Lose weight in 2020 with our money-saving offer

Pick up a copy of Woman magazine for your Slimming World voucher – on sale Dec 31

Thousands of people have transformed their lives with the weight loss plan, including 51 year-old Sarah Jones – who shed an incredible five stone with Slimming World.

Here is her inspirational story:

‘How I got my glam back after shedding five stone with Slimming World’

Getting dressed up for a night out was what Sarah Jones, 51, dreaded more than anything.

I took a deep breath, mustered my biggest smile and walked into the room. It was a birthday party for a woman I’d worked with over 20 years ago when I was cabin crew, and I couldn’t wait to catch up with her and my other flying friends.

I’d spent ages on my make-up and hair and was wearing a black, stretchy, size 18-20 dress I had bought especially – the only one in the shop that had fitted without looking ‘too bad’, or so I’d thought at the time. Now, as I caught sight of my still-slim friends, I felt really self-conscious and I hid at the back of the group every time a camera came out. As we reminisced about the good old days, I couldn’t help wondering if my friends were looking at me thinking, ‘She’s really let herself go.’

All through my jetsetting 20s I’d stayed around a size 12-14. Although I’d adored my job, I decided that after my daughter Courtney was born I wasn’t going to return to the airline. Her brother, Alex, came along three years later and I struggled to lose the baby weight. I thought simply restricting my portions would work. I was getting so hungry each evening, though, that I started going to bed at the same time as the kids to stop myself from snacking! It was no way to live, so I soon gave up completely and my weight began to rise again.

By the time I went to my friend’s birthday party around Christmas 2013, I was the biggest I’d ever been. It wasn’t just about feeling unhappy in a dress – my asthma had been getting worse as my weight increased, and on a recent holiday to Spain, I’d struggled so badly to get up a hill that I thought I’d be going down it in an ambulance! My mum had been going to her local Slimming World group and seemed to be really enjoying it, so I decided I’d join in the January – what did I have to lose?

As I stood on the scales for the first time my tummy was in knots, and when 16st 3lb flashed up, I couldn’t believe it! Stepping off, I knew exactly what my target was going to be.

Focusing on myself

I was determined to lose 5st – and own a pair of skinny jeans! I decided Tuesday night at group would be my night – a time to focus on me. And the unfailing encouragement and support from other members became the lifeline that helped me all the way to target.

Now I’m back down to a size 12, getting dressed up for parties no longer means going with the only outfit that I think is ‘OK’ – and I love nothing more than putting on a slinky top or dress and some sky-high heels or wedges. The great thing about Slimming World is that I can still socialise – and stay on plan, I just make sure I pick better alternatives. If I fancy a drink, I’ll have 25ml of white rum with diet cola. And if I’m tempted by a sweet treat, one of my favourite treats is a two-finger KitKat Dark instead of a big bag of chocolate. I’m as slim as I was in my cabin-crew days and, at 51 in my new skinny jeans, I feel glamorous again.

When I think back to 2013, feeling awkward at parties seems to have been a bit of a theme. This was the stretchy dress I’d squeezed into for my friend’s party and I felt so self-conscious posing for photos.

When I was having a difficult week, I’d flick through Slimming World magazine, read how other members had got to target, and think, ‘You can do this, Sarah.’ And I did!

Me with my daughter Courtney and Mum on holiday. I’m 5st lighter than I was in 2010, and I’m so much happier in a vest and shorts. I don’t feel I’m in my 50s!

Now look at me – feeling chic in my fitted LBD and with my arms on show, too! My husband, Andrew, is so proud of me and supported me at every step of the way.

To find your nearest group, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 80