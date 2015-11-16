This quick roast turkey recipe will be your secret weapon this festive season!

The Christmas meal is never speedy to prepare and cook, but this quick roast turkey recipe is super easy to prepare in a flash so you can get the turkey into the oven asap and shorten the time it takes you to get the Christmas meal on the table!

All you need to do is….

Heat the oven to 190C, Gas 6. Combine the grated zest and juice of 2 clementines with 2 crushed garlic cloves, 2tbsp chicken seasoning, and 5tbsp olive oil. Weigh turkey crown and calculate cooking time at 36 mins per kg. (Ours was 2.5kg – so that’s 1 and a 1/2 hours.) Put turkey crown into roasting tin, resting on a few herbs, such as bay, thyme and sage. Season and pour over the zesty infusion. Cover with foil. Roast, uncovering with foil for the final 30 mins. Serve garnished with bay leaves and a halved clementine.

