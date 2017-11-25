Follow our 7-day diet guidelines and you could lose weight without sacrificing the festive fizz

Fancy dropping up to 7lbs in 7 days without giving up prosecco? It can be done!

“At around 80 calories in a (125ml) glass, prosecco is one of the lowest calorie drinks you can have,” says nutritionist Rick Hay, who devised our exclusive Prosecco Diet.

“The trick is to drink prosecco with a protein-based meal or snack, as it slows down the rate at which sugar in the prosecco is absorbed by the blood stream.”

Ready to feel fizzy and fabulous? Start by reading our prosecco diet guidelines, then follow our 7-day diet plan below…

PROSECCO DIET GUIDELINES

✱ PROSECCO + PROTEIN

Always drink Prosecco with a protein-based meal or snack to keep blood sugar levels stable.

✱ AS AN APERITIF

If you prefer Prosecco as an early evening drink, have it with 30g smoked salmon, scallops, smoked mussels on two small squares of rye bread (1/2 slice).

✱ YOUR BUBBLY QUOTA

You can have 1 glass (125ml) of Prosecco a day. Or skip one day and have 2 – eg: at the weekend. No more than 7 glasses a week.

✱ Try Skinny Prosecco, £17.99 for 750ml – only 67 calories a glass and half the sugar of regular Prosecco – thomsonandscott.com.

✱ EAT

Veg with every main meal for fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Protein eg: lean meat, chicken, fish, nuts, seafood, eggs, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh.

Healthy fats eg: nuts, olive oil, oily fish.

Bitter leafy greens eg: chicory, rocket, dandelion greens, kale – excellent for a healthy liver.

✱ DRINK

Start the day with a glass of warm water, freshly squeezed lemon juice and grated ginger. It’s alkalising and stimulates the liver to work efficiently.

Herbal teas Fennel, dandelion and liquorice support the liver, digestion and elimination of waste products.

Water to keep hydrated during the day.

Swap coffee for dandelion coffee or a chicory drink. Try Symingtons Dandelion Coffee or Prewett’s Organic Chicory Drink, both from hollandandbarrett.com

✱ HEALTHY PROSECCO COCKTAILS

Bellini: add 1/2 puréed peach to 1/2 a glass Prosecco.

Elderflower, Prosecco and mint: Mix 1/2 glass Prosecco, 1/2 glass Belvoir Elderflower Pressé (£2.39 for 750ml in supermarkets) and fresh mint leaves.

Raspberry Prosecco Mix: 1/2 glass Prosecco, 1/4 glass sparkling mineral water and 30g smashed raspberries.

✱ LIVER SUPPORT

Supplements to boost liver function include Synergy Natural Organic Chlorella and Fushi Burdock Root Capsules.

7-DAY PROSECCO DIET PLAN

DAY 1

BREAKFAST: Date and Walnut Muesli

Soak 40g oats, 2 chopped dates, ½ tbsp each of pumpkin and sunflower seeds in unsweetened almond milk overnight. Serve with chopped walnuts and dollop of Greek yoghurt.

LUNCH: Spicy Chickpea and Sweet Potato Soup

Mix small can of chickpeas, 1 chopped sweet potato, ½ chopped onion, vegetable stock, water, grated ginger, pinch of turmeric and black pepper in a saucepan. Cook until sweet potato is soft. Blend.

DINNER: Baked Salmon fillet (drizzled with olive oil) with couscous, and green beans.

DAY 2

BREAKFAST: 2 Poached Eggs with 1/2 sliced avocado.

LUNCH: Baked Potato with small tin baked beans. Season with cayenne, paprika and black pepper. Side of vegetables of your choice.

DINNER: Chicken Vegetable Casserole

Cooked chicken breast with sauteed chopped onion, garlic, fresh ginger, ½ tsp turmeric, pinch of cumin and black pepper as well as chopped butternut squash, carrots, celery, sweet potatoes and tomatoes. Bake in oven for 40 minutes.

DAY 3

BREAKFAST: Spiced Porridge

Simmer for 5 minutes in a pan; 40g porridge oats, ½ tsp cinnamon, ¼ tsp nutmeg, ¼ tsp ground ginger and almond milk. Add 1 stewed, chopped apple, ½ tsp honey and top with 3 chopped pecans.

LUNCH: Chicken, Noodle and Vegetable Soup

Cook chopped onion, carrot, celery and 1 chicken breast in a pan with water, mixed herbs, black pepper, pinch of chilli and grated fresh ginger. Right at the end, add a handful of brown rice noodles. Leave to soften for a few minutes before serving.

DINNER: Lamb Chop with mash, peas and broad beans.

DAY 4

BREAKFAST: Mushroom and Tomato 2-egg Omelette. Garnish with fresh parsley.

LUNCH: Open Tuna Sandwich

Mix 1 small (80g) can of tuna (drained) with chopped red onion, raddish, dash of apple cider vinegar, chilli flakes and black pepper. Serve on 1 slice of rye bread, topped with watercress.

DINNER: Fillet of sea bass with wild rice, broccoli and asparagus.

DAY 5

BREAKFAST: Goji Berry and Chia Muesli

Soak 40g rolled oats, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 1 tsp goji berries and 1 tsp pumpkin seeds in almond milk overnight. Serve with 1 tsp raw honey.

LUNCH: Lentil and Vegetable Soup

Peel, chop and mix carrot, courgette, onion, leek and butternut squash in a pan. Add herbs (oregano, coriander, rosemary), black pepper, chopped garlic and water. Bring to the boil and simmer until vegetables are soft. Add small can of lentils and a handful of mixed beans (eg: butter, cannellini). Cook for a further 10 minutes.

DINNER: Spicy Prawn Stir Fry

Saute chopped onion with chillies (deseeded), garlic and grated ginger. Add pak choi, bean sprouts, asparagus, cooked prawns (or tofu) and tamari sauce.

DAY 6 and 7

Repeat any two days.