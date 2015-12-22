Super powered turkey salad

After all that wonderful Christmas feasting, enjoy something a little lighter in the days following with this fresh tasting turkey salad speckled with fresh fruity bursts of blueberry and crunchy toasted seeds.

Serves: 4

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

350g/12oz butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 small cauliflower, cut into florets, core discarded

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt flakes and coarsely ground black pepper

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 teaspoon runny honey

120g/41/2oz mixed salad leaves

40g/11/2oz rocket leaves

250g/9oz cold cooked turkey, torn into shreds

100g/4oz blueberries

Dressing:

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, grated rind and juice

3 tablespoons fresh or frozen chopped parsley

2 teaspoons runny honey

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200oC/180oC fan assisted/Gas mark 6. Add the butternut squash to a roasting tin, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil and roast for 10 minutes. Turn the squash and add the cauliflower. Srinkle with the paprika, turmeric and oregano and salt and pepper then drizzle with the remaining oil. Roast for 10 minutes. Dry fry the seeds for 2-3 minutes in a nonstick frying pan until toasted. Drizzle with the honey, cook 1 minute until the honey is just beginning to caramelise then take the pan off the heat and leave to cool. Add the salad leaves, rocket, turkey and blueberries to a large salad bowl and chill in the fridge until the roasted vegetables are cooked. Add all the dressing ingredients to a screw topped jam jar, add the lid and shake until well mixed. Drizzle over the salad leaves then top with the warm roasted vegetables and serve immediately.

Cook’s tip:

You might like to make up more toasted seeds than you need and keep the extras in a screw topped jar in the fridge for a healthy snack to munch on, to sprinkle over porridge or add to smoothies or juices.

Credit: SeasonalBerries.co.uk