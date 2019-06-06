Actress Tina O'Brien has been portraying the iconic character of Sarah Platt in Coronation Street for decades now.

But it seems that that doesn’t mean the star is given an easy ride when it comes to filming.

35-year-old Tina recently admitted to the Daily Star that the Corrie schedule is so gruelling that it regularly takes a toll on her wellbeing.

She confessed, “I’m not always calm. It was 7am starts at work every day last week.

“There were moments I thought, ‘I don’t know how I am going to get through the week. I just have to take the rough with the smooth’.”

Tina also shared that her work life has been so intense that she and her new husband, Adam Crofts were barely able to take a honeymoon after getting married in small Manchester celebration over the New Year.

“We planned a mini-moon. We only got four days off,” she confessed.

And she’s not the only soap star who has opened up about the intense filming expectations for Corrie.

Julia Goulding, who recently revealed that she’s expecting her first baby, admitted that her own schedule is hectic, but that it’s “just the way I like it”.

READ MORE: Coronation Street actor James Burrows welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Sophie

“There’s not really been a moment’s rest, but that’s just the way I like it,” she said. “You can get your teeth really stuck in and even in quieter periods she’s working in Roy’s Rolls so it’s nice to be in the hub of everything.”

But luckily, she had her husband Ben Silver to help out with planning their recent wedding, amid her busy workload.

“I was very fortunate as well, as I was very busy at work so my husband did a lot of the planning with me”, Julia explained.