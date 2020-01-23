Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has admitted he felt “jealous” as he watched Prince Charles walk her down the aisle on her wedding day to Prince Harry.

In a 90-minute documentary aired on Channel 5 last night, 75-year-old Thomas described how he watched the big day in 2018 while recovering from a heart attack.

Speaking of the moment he watched Harry’s father Prince Charles walk his own daughter to the altar, he confessed he was envious and wished it was him.

“My daughter looked beautiful. I wish that I could have been there with her. I was certainly appreciative Charles was there. I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can’t forget that moment,” he said in Thomas Markle- My Story.

Meghan and her father have reportedly not spoken since the year she married Harry, whom he has never met.

The former TV lighting director went on to reveal he expects financial support from his daughter and her royal husband in his old age.

“At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.

“My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she’ll take care of me. I’m in my senior years now. It’s time to look after Daddy.”

Thomas also revealed that he found out that his daughter was pregnant with his grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on the news.

“It’s almost a joke when you tell people you heard it on the radio. This is my daughter talking about my grandchild. She’s going to have a grandchild that’s mine and I’m not hearing about it on the phone. I’m hearing about it on the radio,” he bitterly remarked.