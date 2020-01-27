Meghan Markle’s father tells Prince Harry to ‘man up’ as he admits he’ll be glad to see his daughter across the courtroom

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has admitted he’ll be happy to see his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry in court.

In an explosive interview on Good Morning Britain today, the former TV lighting director, 75, explained how he has had no contact from his daughter despite his pleas for her to reach out for him.

Claiming that accepting high profile interview opportunities is the only way to contact his daughter and her royal husband, Thomas opened up about the possibility of finally clapping eyes on the pair in court.

Former Suits actress Meghan confirmed she would sue the Mail on Sunday after they published a private letter she wrote to her father, given to them by Thomas himself.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about the possibility of coming face to face with Meghan and meeting Harry for the first time during the legal dispute, Thomas said, “If it comes to meeting them in a court room, that’s great.

“At least I finally get to see them. But I don’t want to have a face off or a battle with them. That’s not what I’m looking for.”

Going on to open up about his desire to meet Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Archie, who was born in May last year, he went on, “I’m really disappointed I haven’t seen my grandson and I really miss my daughter.”

Giving an open message to Prince Harry, who recently stepped back from the royal family alongside his wife, Thomas urged him to “man up” and reach out to him.

“Man up and fly down to see me. And we’ll talk,” Thomas, who says he will be interviewed every 30 days until Meghan responds to his pleas, remarked.