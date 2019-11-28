As always, this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing has flown by and we are now just weeks away from the final of the most sequined show on telly.

And to top off one of the most dazzling years of the BBC dance contest yet, global pop sensation Taylor Swift is lined up to perform on the grand finale show.

The Grammy winning star is reportedly confirmed to be hitting the Strictly dance floor on the 14th of December, where it’s likely she’ll sing one of her tracks from her chart topping new album, Lover.

Details of the live performance are being kept under wraps though, so who knows what Tay Tay will pull out of the bag.

The spectacular final episode will also see three yet-to-be-confirmed finalists battle it out for that iconic glitter ball trophy by performing three dances each in front of judges Mosti Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel-Horwood.

There’ll also be an epic group dance where all of the 2019 contestants will come together for a final boogie as well as a look at the best bits of seasons’ best bits.

What with Taylor making her Strictly debut and the winner of the 17th series finally being crowned, it sounds like viewers are in for an all singing all dancing Saturday night.

While country sweetheart turned pop diva Taylor rarely performs in the UK these days, she’s certainly a lover of England’s capital, thanks to her boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn.

The songstress shared an ode to her film star boyfriend and his home city on her recent album, in the form of a song called London Boy.

The record hears Taylor swooning over her hunky blonde beau and detailing her favourite parts of London. She enjoys Camden Market, Shoreditch and watching rugby in Joe’s local pub, apparently.

Maybe she’s a regular watcher of Strictly too.