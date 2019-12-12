Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has shared some very exciting news with fans.

The pro dancer, who won last year’s series of BBC dance contest Strictly, is taking his glittering career in performance to the next level and took to Instagram to confirm his next big on stage venture.

Explaining that he is set to star in London’s production of The Wedding Singer.

‘ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!! Delighted to announce I will be performing in the musical The Wedding Singer as Robbie Hart !’ he penned.

‘Opening Jan 30th 2020 ! London @troubadourwpark theatre.’

Applauding his big news, Kevin’s girlfriend Stacey Dooley took to the comment section to leave some supportive emojis, adding, ‘👏🏼🥳👏🏼🥳👏🏼🥳👏🏼🥳👏🏼🥳👏🏼🥳👏🏼.’

Investigative journalist Stacey and Kevin sparked romance when they were paired together for last year’s series of Strictly, confirming their budding relationship after winning the show’s glitter ball trophy.

Lots of Kev’s fans were keen to congratulate the all singing all dancing TV star, wth one penning, ‘OMG I love this!!!🙌🙌❤️❤️ 😂.’

‘Now that’s great news!! 🤩❤️😊#excitedforyou @keviclifton 🍀🙋🏻♀️,’ added another.

‘Congrats! Break a leg @keviclifton,’ chipped in a third.

Over on Stacey’s own social media, the redheaded documentary host shared an edgy selfie as she posed in a high street shop’s changing room rocking an all over ivory ensemble.

Captioning the update, she wrote, ‘Consistent with the palette guys 🌙.’

Following on from Stacey’s kind comment on his own post, Kevin quickly sent a compliment her way.

‘Wow 😍,’ he sweetly commented.

‘Wow you look gorgeous 💕💕💕,’ added one of Stacey’s fans,

‘Wow, stunning 💕💕’ wrote a second.

‘Oh my god THAT is gorgeous,’ swooned one more.