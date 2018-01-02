It seems that Prince Harry really has met ‘the one’ in his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

When the pair are out and about together, their adoration for one another is clear to see. And Harry’s discussion of Meghan always shows his evident love for his ‘Mrs’. Jealous? Us? Never!

And while the pair are clearly head-over-heels in love now, it seems they may actually have been destined to meet.

Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was well-known to be a follower of astrology. And in 1989, Diana met Debbie Frank, astrologer to the stars. The pair stayed close friends throughout Diana’s life. And as Harry and William grew up, Debbie revealed that Diana asked her to read her young son’s astrological charts.

And according to Debbie, she saw a strong connection with America in Harry’s future. Meghan is American, hailing from California – so perhaps the pair were fated to be together all along!

Debbie has also revealed that Diana would have been delighted that Harry was true to himself in marrying Meghan.

She said, “She’d be so happy that he was getting to marry the person he wanted to marry, that Meghan is such a different person.”

“She’d really admire Harry for bringing her in.”

Debbie also reflected on hers and Diana’s conversations about her beloved boys.

“Diana would always have a giggle and a glint in her eye when she talked about Harry”, she shared

The astrologer also revealed that Diana often worried about Harry, given his slightly rebellious streak.

“She would be rueful about him and what was going to happen for Harry, and she knew he had all this energy, and it was going to be hard for him to conform to real life.”

But according to Diana’s friend, she believes Meghan and Diana would have got on like a house on fire, as they were “alike in many ways.”

“She [Diana] would’ve filled the gap in England that Meghan’s mum, who is thousands of miles away, could not.”