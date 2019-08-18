Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has hinted that a TV show she's filmed has changed her life for the better as she discusses overcoming online abuse.

Despite struggling with her weight over the years, Scarlett, 29, may have finally found the confidence to just be herself.

Slipping her curves into a figure-hugging black dress – which bared both her arms and her legs – Scarlett wrote, “I’ve done a show recently that has really boosted my confidence and honestly I can’t tell you (and I know it sounds sad) how liberated I felt filming and having the tops of my arms and legs out. I normally have everything covered.”

Fans flocked to tell Scarlett what an “inspiration” she has been to so many.

“You look amazing but more importantly you are real!! You are a great role model to young women, showing them to just be themselves. Love the dress,” one online user wrote.

After becoming an almost overnight success on Gogglebox back in 2015, Scarlett was quickly offered a workout DVD deal and slimmed down from a size 18 to a size 8.

But, it became clear to Scarlett that this lifestyle wasn’t attainable. And the star’s weight crept back up to a size 12.

Now it seems she’s managed to find a balance. “I was so focused on staying slim I stopped being sociable,” Scarlett told The Sun.

“I was like, ‘I can’t drink this then I’ll be hungover and I’ll want to eat a McDonald’s breakfast the next day,’ so I never really got into a good routine.

“Whereas now I like going to the gym but I also like going for food. So for me, it’s not necessarily that I’m the most happy with my body, I’m just happy with life.

“I’ve got the balance right.”