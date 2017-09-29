Royal nicknames are common-place in the family, but we didn’t expect this unusual one!

We’re all well aware that Prince Philip has a famously cheeky sense of humour.

The Queen’s husband is notorious for his naughty, tongue-in-cheek quips – and sometimes, his not so PC remarks…

So it’s really no surprise that he reserves his most cheeky side for his wife.

Reportedly, the Duke of Edinburgh – who has recently retired – has a pretty unusual nickname for the Queen, and it’s definitely NOT what we were expecting.

In the film The Queen, Philip shuffles into bed, before telling the monarch “Move over, cabbage”. And according to the screenwriter of the film, Peter Morgan, the strange little pet name wasn’t plucked out of nowhere.

He revealed: “I inquired in royal circles and was told on very good authority that that is what the Duke sometimes calls the Queen.”

The vegetable-inspired name may well have come from the French term, ‘mon petit chou’. The French phrase actually translates to “my little cabbage” in English.

We’re not sure how the Queen feels about her unusual pet name from her husband. But it’s definitely not the normal ‘darling’ or ‘sweetheart’!

The married couple aren’t actually the only members of the royal family who have endearing pet names for one another either.

Other royal nicknames…

Reportedly, as a child, Prince William used to refer to his grandma as ‘Gary’, because he wasn’t able to say the word ‘Granny’ as a child. The Queen herself also called herself Tillabet when she was younger. The sweet nickname later lead to her friends and family calling her ‘Lilibet. And apparently, some friends and family even still call her that!

Prince William previously admitted that his late mother, Princess Diana, also referred to him with an affectionate moniker.

He explained, “It began when I was two. I’ve been rightfully told because I can’t remember back that far,”

Then soon ‘William Wombat’ became a favoured term of endearment.

“But when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal.”