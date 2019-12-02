Sir Rod Stewart has criticised Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for not spending Christmas with the Queen.

The British music legend has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for ditching the traditional royal celebrations of spending the festive day at Sandringham with Her Majesty.

The couple, who welcomed their first son Archie in May of this year, confirmed they would be spending the little one’s first Christmas with Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, last month.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Now, iconic rock musician Rod has slated the pair’s decision, suggesting this Christmas may be Prince Harry’s grandmother, the Queen’s, last one.

He said, “The Queen is 93. I flew round the world to be with my mum and dad at Christmas because I knew they didn’t have many left.

“I was disappointed Harry and Meghan decided not to spend Christmas with the Queen.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, Rod added, “If I was Harry, I’d think there was plenty of time in the future to have Christmases on my own or with Meghan’s mum.”

Rod also opened up about his love for the royals, adding, “I’m a monarchist.

“I think the Queen is wonderful. And I know Charles quite well. He’s great fun.”