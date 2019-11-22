Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly ‘deeply distressed’ after their father Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties for the foreseeable future.

The Duke of York announced that he was stepping back following his interview with BBC Newsnight on the allegations made about him surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The groundbreaking interview, in which the Queen’s son denied meeting and having sex with Virginia Roberts when she was 17, has been branded a ‘car crash’ amid backlash.

The Duke has been slammed for showing little remorse over his friendship with Epstein and for his lack of sympathy towards the victims of the jailed paedophile, who committed suicide earlier this year.

Now, a source has claimed that Prince Andrew’s daughters are finding the situation hard to cope with.

Speaking to the Daily Beast the unnamed source claimed that despite criticism their father has received, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will continue to support him.

They added that the royal daughters’ mother Duchess Sarah Ferguson is concerned the impact of the scandal may have.

“Andrew and Sarah will obviously be worried about how his resignation impacts their children’s future.”

The statement detailing Prince Andrews step back was released earlier this week, explaining he received blessing from Her Majesty the Queen.

The statement read, ‘It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

‘Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.’

Prince Andrew added that he sympathises with Epstein’s victims and insisted he is willing to help legal authorities.

‘I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.’