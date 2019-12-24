New documentary reveals surprising number of times Princess Diana met Prince Charles before they got married

Princess Diana and Prince Charles first met when she was just 16-years-old and he was 29.

Charles, the heir to the throne, and Princess Diana, previously Lady Diana Spencer, then famously married three years later in 1981 when she was 20.

Despite meeting years prior to their big day, Charles and Diana only met a handful of times before tying the knot.

Speaking about meeting her for the first time in a 1981 interview, Charles reminisced on his first impressions of teenage Diana.

“I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was,” he told The Telegraph.

“I mean, great fun, and bouncy and full of life and everything.”

Meanwhile, Diana described her first meeting with Charles as “pretty amazing”.

Now, thanks to a recent documentary featuring personal tapes in which Diana can be heard speaking to her voice coach, Peter Settelen in 1992, the late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William can be heard explaining that she only met Charles 13 times before they wed.

In the doc, Diana: In Her Own Words, she can be heard saying, “We met 13 times and we got married.”

Diana also ranted about she and Charles being asked about their feelings for one another, saying, “We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement, and this ridiculous [reporter] said, ‘Are you in love?’ I thought, what a thick question.

“So I said, ‘Yes, of course, we are,’ and Charles turned round and said, ‘Whatever love means.’ And that threw me completely. I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatised me.”