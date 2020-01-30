It has already been almost five months since Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

But with 2020 well underway, it seems that the royal pair are still no further into planning their big day.

It is thought that a date for the wedding has still not been set and little information about the Princess’ nuptials have been confirmed.

It is thought that Beatrice has been forced to hold off with her and Edoardo’s wedding plans, thanks to the scandals currently gripping the royal family.

Just weeks after confirming her happy news, Princess Beatrice’s father caused mass controversy with is “car crash” interview on his alleged involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Many members of the public turned on the Duke of York amid claims surrounding his relationship with Epstein.

Following the explosive interview, Prince Andrew announced he was taking a step back from his royal duties for the foreseeable future.

The monarchy was sent into disarray again at the beginning of the year, when the Queen and her family were forced to come together for crisis talks to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal life.

According to the Daily Mail, Edo and Beatrice are waiting for the drama surrounding her father to die down so that the Queen can confirm a date for their ceremony.

Sadly, it looks as though attention surrounding Prince Andrew is far from fizzling out. This week an FBI official claimed that the Duke had provided “zero cooperation” in helping US officials with the Epstein case.

Whenever the wedding takes place, UK TV channels BBC and ITV have confirmed that they will not be airing the affair.

ITV have confirmed they “definitely” won’t be covering the royal event on their scheduling, while the BBC are set to show “news coverage” of the day.