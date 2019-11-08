Last month marked the nine year anniversary of Prince William’s proposal to his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

After meeting at St Andrew’s University back in 2001, they dated on and off for around seven years before William finally popped the question in 2010.

The proposal was a romantic affair, with the future King getting down on one knee in a secluded cabin at the foot of Mount Kenya.

Describing the idyllic moment, royal pro Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair, “Back at the cabin, on the veranda, William made Kate the happiest girl in the world by getting down on one knee and proposing.

“With the magnificent lake glistening nearby and not another soul to witness the magical moment.

“Kate likely felt that every year she had waited was worth it all for this.

“William had already arranged for a bottle of champagne to be put on ice at the cabin.”

What a gentleman!

Despite his seemingly perfect proposal, Prince William in fact snubbed his grand mother, Her Majest the Queen, by not telling her prior to the big moment.

In actuality, it is reported that the first people to know were the Ian and Jane Craig, the parents of one of William’s former beaus.

Kate and Wills are said to have stayed at the couple’s house in Lewa Downs before heading to the cabin.

Royal correspondent Katie continued, “The Craigs had been the first to hear

about the the engagement when William and Kate returned to Lewa Downs.

“But William swore them to secrecy.”