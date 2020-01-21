It’s been a matter of weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are stepping back from the royal family and the commotion surrounding the shock news is still swirling.

This week, following royal family talks, Her Majesty the Queen released a statement expressing her support of Harry’s decision to remove his family from the centre of the monarchy and spend much of their time living in Canada.

Backing Harry, Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie’s new lifestyle, the Queen announced that Harry, Meghan and her great grandson will always be ‘much loved members’ of her family.

She also shared her pride at how quickly Meghan had integrated into her family and insisted that she and her relatives are hoping for the couple and their son will be able to have a ‘happy and peaceful new life’.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that the Queen’s grandson threw her kind gesture back in her face during a speech he made at the Sentebale charity dinner on Sunday.

Phil Dampier, royal author, said, “Harry’s speech to the Sentebale dinner reminded me greatly of King Edward VIII’s abdication address. He even sounded like him at times!”

Speaking to Fabulous, he added, “It was all about him, justifying his actions and admitting he had to give it all up for the woman he loved.

“The Queen had sent out warm words as a loving grandmother in her statement. But Harry threw this all back in her face by opening up on Sunday night.”

During his speech, Harry insisted that he and his wife had “no other option” but to make their decision and expressed his disappointment that he won’t be allowed to serve the Queen without public money.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible,” he explained.