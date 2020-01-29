Piers Morgan has seemingly ‘confirmed’ the rumoured feud between This Morning hosts, Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield.

Reports surfaced last year that there was bad blood between the telly colleagues, with 59-year-old Ruth allegedly making a complaint about silver fox Phillip, 57.

Ruth was also seen looking irritated when Phillip rudely cut her off during a Loose Women segway live on This Morning in 2019.

Last night, Ruth and Phillip were spotted during an awkward exchange as they accepted a National Television Award for This Morning, with Peirs Morgan commenting on the frosty moment on Good Morning Britain today.

As the cast of the chat show piled on to the stage to accept their trophy, Ruth could be seen grimacing while Phillip praised her and her hubby co-host, Eamonn Holmes.

Putting his arm around Ruth, Phil delcared, “Eamonn and Ruth, your Friday’s are fantastic, we love you so much. You should say something too I think.”

Commenting on the footage from the night, Piers jibed, ‘We’re all one big happy family – aren’t we Ruth? Awks.”

Watching at home, GMB viewers took to social media to have a good laugh over Piers’ cheeky remark.

‘#piers absolutely confirming beef between #phil and #ruth. Love it #gmb#ThisMorning,’ penned one.

‘Your running commentary @piersmorgan was fantastic, so funny but so true, very #awkward between Ruth and Philip on stage, you can see the tension,’ agreed a second.

‘No qualms from @piersmorganas usual! “We’re all one happy family, aren’t we Ruth” 😂😂😂😂👏🏼 #savage,’ one more chipped in.