Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha left her social media followers in stitches yesterday.

Taking to Instagram the chat show’s cheeky panellist shared a rather hilarious photo of herself baring her entire bra and pulling a confused expression.

Beside the almost X-rated image, the former EastEnders actress explained she was left baffled and in fits of laughter when her friend sent it to her.

She wrote, ‘What the hell ?! What was I thinking?! My mate just sent me this blast from the past pic with about 100’laughing emojis !! I must admit the look on my face is priceless ! Anyway hopefully it gives you a giggle too!

‘What are you up to tonight ? Can’t even remember what I used to do on a Saturday night before I had kids ? #stayingintonight #saturdaynightvibes #funnyphotos #bras #caughtout #curvywoman #bored😒 #blastfromthepast,’ the mum-of-two added.

In the comments section, waves of Nadia’s fans praised her for her great sense of humour.

‘Omg what were you doing 😂, you are brilliant 💕,’ typed one, while another added, ‘This is why I love you & your family 🤣💜.’

‘U have just proper just cheered up my dull Saturday night! Thanks sweetheart 💕,’ a third sweetly wrote.

‘Love you @nadiasawalhaandfamily you never bloody fail to make us laugh! 😂😂💐💐💐💐💐,’ penned a fourth.

Nadia left her supporters giggling again earlier this month when she took part in the ten year challenge doing the rounds on social media.

Comparing a glam snap of herself from 2010 to a hilariously unflattering new selfie, Nadia wrote, ‘My god this last decade has been good to me !! #10yearchallenge #decade #agingwell #bloodygorgeous #bloominglovely.’

‘😂😂😂 beautiful but your personality and humour makes you more so. Happy new year, happy new decade,’ one comment beneath the upload read.

‘Love your honesty Nadia ❤️😂❤️,’ laughed another.