Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child is only 7 months old, but it seems as though the Duchess is putting some serious thought into her baby's future already!

Meghan reportedly is already thinking about her child’s future extra-curriculars – and is planning a sweet tribute to the baby’s late grandmother, Princess Diana, in the plans.

According to reports, the Duchess has asked one of Diana’s closest friends, Elton John, to be hers and Harry’s childs piano teacher when they are old enough!

Clearly thinking ahead, a royal source has claimed that the couple reckon Elton would be the perfect music tutor for their child.

A source told The Sun, “Meghan and Harry adore Elton and loved him singing at their wedding,’

“Meghan has been saying he’s the perfect person to teach their child the piano. He’s apparently said he’d love to. Music is hugely important to both Meghan and Elton, so who better?”

Elton of course performed at the Duke and Duchess’ May wedding reception, and he has a long association with Prince Harry and his family. He famously played Candle in the Wind on the piano at the late Princess’s funeral back in 1997.

It’s well known that Elton John and Princess Diana were very close, so it’ll likely be very special to have him help out her grandchild in the future.

Elton John has spoken in the past about how similar Prince Harry has turned out to be to his friend Diana.

In a BBC documentary, he said, “She had this incredible ability, which you [Prince Harry], have kind of inherited, to make people feel at ease, and make them feel like everything’s going to be alright.

“I haven’t experienced many people in my life who have that ability.”

Harry and Meghan’s first baby was born on the 6th May, and his name debuted to the world as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.