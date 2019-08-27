Despite the fact that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, only gave birth to her first child in May of this year and the Duchess of Camrbidge, Kate Middleton, is already a mum to three little ones, many royal fans are speculating that one of the pair will fall pregnant again very soon.

And excitingly, bookies have slashed odds on BOTH Duchesses announcing that they are pregnant next year.

Former Suits actress Meghan, who shares nearly-four-month-old Archie with Prince Harry and Kate, who shares Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, with Prince William, have both been tipped to welcome another baby in 2020 with odds of just 3/1.

A spokesperson for betting brand Ladbrokes told the Express, “We’re anticipating a huge year for the royals in 2020 with not one but two new additions seemingly on their way.”

Despite speculation of more regal tots, there is actually royal protocol which has been put into play in the past that could stop the Kate and Meghan from being pregnant at the same time- or more making their pregnancies known to the public at the same time.

For example, the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret seemingly delayed announcing her engagement with photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones until Queen Elizabeth gave birth to her son, Prince Andrew in 1960.

A week after the Prince’s birth, Princess Margaret and Antony announced their engagement.

Due to the fact that Duchess Catherine is set to be Queen Consort when Prince William takes the throne, it means she is of a higher ranking in the family hierarchy than Meghan and so a similar rule may be put into play.

If Meghan were to announce a pregnancy at the same time as Kate there is a risk that Kate’s news could be overshadowed.

It is because of this rule that it could be possible that the Prince brothers and their wives have been asked to plan their pregnancies around one another or Meghan may be asked to keep her pregnancy a secret until Kate’s has been celebrated.