'Have boundaries like a mother****er'

Louise Redknapp took to Instagram yesterday to share a seriously cryptic message about being in love.

The former Eternal pop star recently returned to the music scene with a new album set to be released next year following her split from husband Jamie.

The couple were together for 19 years before divorcing at the beginning of last year.

Following her heart ache, Louise has released various singles giving a nod towards the split, including Breaking Back Together, which hears her sing about shining after a painful romance.

Now, Louise has seemingly opened up about her inner most feelings with the suspect message posted on social media reading, ‘Be kind & full of love…But have boundaries like a mother****er.’

Taking to the comment section, Louise’s fans applauded her for her honest post.

‘Love this Louise so true 💖,’ said one, while another added, ‘Can relate to that one. Amen 🙏.’

‘Awesome message Louise brilliant x x,’ a third told the 9 To 5 star.

This comes after Louise admitted that she felt as though she blamed footie star Jamie for her lack of self esteem, confessing she wished she had done things differently during their relationship strains.

Speaking to You magazine, she said, “I wish, three years ago, I’d been able to just speak up. For a long time it was easy to blame him.

“But actually, in the past six months, I’ve thought, you know what, it was down to me to say, ‘Something’s not right. My self-esteem is really struggling. I’ve got no passion. I love my kids more than anything in the world.”

Referencing her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 she added, “I just didn’t speak up. I don’t blame anyone else for that. I wish I’d just gone, ‘Right, the kids are getting older, and I love my job and I’m going to give it a real go, and Jamie, if you don’t like it, tough. But if you do like it, let’s talk about it.”