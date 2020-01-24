Louise Redknapp has confessed she still feels “heartbroken” over her divorce from ex, Jamie Redknapp.

The long term couple finalised their divorce at the end of 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Now, amid the release of her first album in two decades, former Eternal star Louise has spoken out about how the sadness from the break up fuelled her musical creativity.

The 45-year-old mum-of-two said, “As a singer all you can do is write what is in your heart and what you’re going through every day, especially over a two year period, which has been really well documented, you can only write what you are feeling on that day.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the pop star divulged that her emotions have been up and down since the split, sometimes feeling empowered and sometimes feeling broken.

“Sometimes it was really empowering, and I’d be having a great day and writing songs about the future moving on and then other days you feel slightly heartbroken and that comes out in your music.”

On New Year’s Eve, Louise took to social media to pen an honest and heartfelt note to her fans, ahead of the release of her new album, Heavy Love.

Reflecting on her painful but successful year, Louise gave a nod to the children she shares with her footballer ex, Charlie, 15, and Beau, 11.

She wrote, ‘I don’t often open up on social media, but tonight seems like a good time to. creativley this year has been my best yet writing and recording my new album Heavy Love and performing in the west end, but emotionally it has been my toughest year and I’ve faced challanges I never thought I would.

Looking ahead positively, Louise finished off, ‘Heartbreak is a killer so I want to thank my boys, my family, my friends and all of you who have been kind over the last 12 months. So Let’s take on 2020 like we mean it! ❤️.’