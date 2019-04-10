“I’ve stopped weighing myself,” she says. “But I think I’ve lost about two and a half stone. I’ve gone from a 16 to 18 dress size down to a 12 to 14.

“I’ve just turned 60 and I feel better and fitter than I did at 50. And I’m really proud!”

While actress Linda has already had success in losing weight she continuing to watch what she eats and maintains a healthy lifestyle. And, unsurprisingly her life overhaul and has won praise for her svelte figure.

During her regular appearances on Loose Women, fans flock to social media with compliments for her.

‘Linda Robson well done you,’ wrote one impressed viewer. ‘Such a trouper! Showing you are still incredibly fit!’

Another wrote, ‘Can I say Linda Robson looks absolutely amazing.’

So how did the Birds of a Feather star become as light as a feather?

THE SUGAR-FREE DIET, NO BOOZE AND REDUCED CARBS

Just like a lot of us back then, Linda started the year of 2018 with one goal in mind. She shared a video on social media of her post-exercise, adding, “Just did a really hard workout @barryslondon keeping up my New Year’s resolution, eat healthy no sugar and exercise as often as I can, 2018 going to get as fit as I can.”

When it comes to her diet, a couple of small changes have helped Linda shed the pounds: cutting out sugar, reducing her carb intake and quitting alcohol. And it seems her new eating and exercise regime has done the trick, as Linda also reveals her taste buds have even changed.

She says, “It’s much easier now. My husband made me a risotto the other day and he put a glass of wine in it and I couldn’t eat it. It tasted too much of the wine.”

But, refreshingly, Linda isn’t being too strict with herself and confesses she’s got ‘11 bottles of wine’, which she’ll tuck into once her sugar ban is over.

NO FRIED FOOD

Of course, weight loss is also down to eating the right foods and Linda’s had friend and Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke on hand to get to grips with healthy living. “Pauline and I are healthy eaters now,” Linda explains. “We’ve both completely changed our diets. But while Pauline has always liked fish, I’ve had to make myself like it.

“I never have any fried food now, I don’t eat red meat and I have loads of vegetables. My only downfall is bread, which I love.”

HEALTH OVERHAUL

But Linda’s weight loss wasn’t purely for vanity. Before embarking on the health kick, she revealed a diabetes scare spurred her on – but breaking certain habits wasn’t easy for her…

She explained, “I had a medical and they said I was likely to get diabetes if I didn’t lose a bit of weight. I haven’t had wine now for months. I used to have a glass at 10 o’clock every night. I feel so much better for it.”

“When I was told I could get diabetes, I thought, ‘I’ve got two young grandchildren who are the loves of my life. I want to be around for when they get married’. That’s helped me stick with to it,” she added when talking to The Mirror.

And luckily Linda has more than just friends she can rely on, as fans are determined not to let her break the diet.

“In supermarkets, I have Loose Women viewers checking my trolley to make sure I haven’t got any wine in there,” she revealed. “I’ve also been going to Zumba classes and I do at least 10,000 steps a day.”

You’re looking great, Linda. Keep up the good work!