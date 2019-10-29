'That's not pretty'

Katie Price took to Instagram today to show off a very different hairstyle after having all of her hair extensions removed.

Before she a new set of fake locks installed, the mum-of-five posed for a selfie to post on Instagram.

Rocking super short hair, Katie pouted at the camera as she snapped the pic, before penning the caption, ‘I now have a bob … for now 🤣.’

Some of Pricey’s loyal supporters quickly rallied to send her comments of praise, with one swooning over her barely there hair, writing, ‘Way better Katie keep it 😁 xx.’

‘Really suits you Katie,’ added another, while a third gushed, ‘Go long bob not long hair extensions 👏🏼🌟,’ and a fourth chipped in, ‘Gorgeous Katie pricey 👀 👏😍🔥❤️.’

Meanwhile, some mean trolls slated the photo.

‘That’s scary,’ remarked one, while a second piped up to add, ‘Gotta say babe… that’s not pretty 😱.’

Another insisted that Katie’s hair had been damaged, commenting, ‘Those extensions have took a toll…snapped hair not a bob.’

One more nasty follower wrote, ‘Nothing looks good, really… She completely messed up her face.’

This news comes as Katie and her on off boyfriend Kris Boyson spent some quality time with her second eldest son, Junior.

Taking to social media, Katie posted a pic of her and Kris posing with the teen, who she shares with fellow reality star, Peter Andre.

The three can be seen wrapped up warm in the dark for a night of Halloween spooks, alongside the caption, ‘Scary night.’

Congratulating Katie on her family life, one commenter penned, ‘Love this photo! So very happy for you all ❤️❤️❤️,’ while one more wrote, ‘He seems to genuinely care bout u n kids ×× happy 4u hun 💕🙏👏💯.’