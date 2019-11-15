Katie Price films son Harvey begging trolls not to ‘bully’ him

Katie Price took to Instagram yesterday to share a video of her son Harvey begging trolls not to ‘bully’ him.

In the heartfelt clip, 17-year-old Harvey, who is partially blind and diagnosed with autism, can be seen holding up a sign which reads, ‘Give us a break! Bullying is WRONG. End of.’

While holding the poster from autism awareness charity Anna Kennedy Online, Harvey said, “Please don’t be horrible to Harvey.”

Mum-of-five Katie then chips in, “What don’t we do to other people?’ before Harvey adds, “Not be horrible to Harvey, not be naughty, not bully people.”

Captioning the upload the former glamour model penned, ‘My Harvey @officialmrharveyprice is my life nobody will ever break our bond 💕💕.’

Of course, dozens of Katie’s two million followers took to the comment section in support of her and Harvey.

‘Well said Harvey you are amazing ❤,’ one wrote.

‘Harvey you’re a little star ❤️,’ added another.

‘Total respect to you @officialmrharveyprice. Remember that what the bullies and trolls say to you, says more about them, than it ever will about you!’ chipped in a third.

This comes after Katie began a petition calling for online trolls to be put on an offenders register.

The petition was backed by over 220,000 signatures and gained the support of MPs.

Explaining the cause on Instagram, Katie wrote, ‘My son has very complex needs and he gets online bullying trolls and people who abuse his size, colour, looks and disability.

‘Harvey is very fortunate not to understand, but I do, and I will do everything in my power to make sure these trolling bullies get punished.’