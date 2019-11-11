Kate Price has praised her 12-year-old daughter Princess for being just like her after she shared a video of her caked in orange make up.

In the footage posted for the eyes of Katie’s 2.1 million Instagram followers, young Princess, who is the daughter of Katie and pop star Peter Andre, can be seen covered in overdone grubby make up and bright pink lip stick.

In the snippet, Princess is performing a bizarre sketch in which she is putting on a strong Essex accent and pretending to be a disobedient school pupil for video sharing platform TikTok.

“No Miss I won’t take my make-up off!” she can be heard saying, before adding, “Miss I need to go toilet, let me go toilet! You know what I have my own legs and I can walk out!”

Captioning the upload, former glamour model Katie joyfully declared how she and her daughter’s ‘crazy’ personalities are very alike.

‘Princess so has my personality like mother like daughter we are crazy and funny 🤣🤣🤣🤣,’ Pricey penned.

Taking to the comment section, some fans applauded Princess for her acting skills.

‘She’s so hilarious ❤️,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘I could just see her in eastenders lol.’

‘She’s going to be an actress!!! 🏆🏆😎😍🤗,’ chipped in a third.

‘She got it from her mama👏🏻💯such a cutie,’ wrote another.

Meanwhile, some mean trolls slammed Katie and her daughter.

‘Imagine actually wanting your child to be like you… #Tragic,’ one commented.

‘Oh princess what have you done to yourself pack that in now,’ added a second.

‘Embarrassing! Why would you stoop so low to make your daughter do this,’ said a third.