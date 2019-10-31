Mean trolls have hit out at Katie Price’s parenting skills, branding her five-year-old daughter Bunny ‘grubby’ after she shared a photo of the tot on Instagram.

The controversial reality star snapped a photo of the little one as she posed in what fans reckoned is Gatwick airport’s duty free area, dressed in a baby pink tracksuit set teamed with white trainers and clutching a designer bag.

Bunny can be seen grinning for the camera with her blonde curly hair looking sweetly ruffled.

Captioning the snap, Pricey penned, ‘💕💕my cheeky Bunny bops 💕💕.’

Quickly, a handful of Katie’s followers took to the comment section to slate Bunny’s appearance.

‘Why do they always look grubby but you always leave the house lookin immaculate, spend as much effort on them as you do yourself,’ one remarked.

‘She looks exhausted,’ added another.

Hitting back at the haters, KP’s fans chipped in to defend her.

‘Not been funny or anything but the kids never look grubby and they always happy so Does it really matter,’ wrote one.

While a second piped up to add, ‘There’s no grub on her!!’

‘Beautiful girl, all your children are gorgeous, always be proud!! 💕 xx,’ a third sweetly insisted.

READ MORE: Katie Price criticised by fans for ‘dangerous’ and ‘scary’ parenting

This comes after Katie was criticised again for sharing a snapshot of her short hair after she removed her extensions in order to have a new set fitted.

While some fans loved the look, some rude commenters made sure to make their thoughts known.

‘Long hair really suits you better,’ said one.

Then another cruelly added, ‘Those extensions have took a toll .. snapped hair not a bob.’