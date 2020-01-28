This month saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce and see through their exit from the royal family.

Just weeks ago the pair confirmed they were to step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become ‘financially independent’.

Since the shock news, Her Majesty the Queen has given Harry and Meghan her blessing to spend time living in Canada and to step away from their royal duties.

Now, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, may be feeling pangs of jealousy over Meghan’s newfound ability to live a far more free lifestyle.

When asked if Kate will feel envious of Meghan’s new situation, he said, “I’m sure she will be.”

Stressing the differences in the royal wives’ lifestyles, Paul, who worked for Harry’s mother for many years, told OK! magazine, “Kate will know what it’s like to be trapped inside a palace. Her life will be more constrained than Meghan’s.”

Confessing that he doesn’t blame the married couple for removing themselves and their seven-month-old son, Archie, from the front line of the monarchy, he said, “They’ll be free. They’ve been given back their lives. Being royal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

This comes after Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle urged Prince Harry to “man up” and meet him for the first time, in a shocking interview on Good Morning Britain yesterday.

The 75-year-old, who has been publicly begging for his daughter to reach out to him for months, also admitted that he’ll be pleased to finally see her and her husband across a courtroom.

The estranged father and daughter are likely to reunite in court over legal disputes involving Thomas selling a private letter written to him by Meghan to the British press.

Explaining that he’ll be glad to see her in the legal battle, Thomas said, “If it comes to meeting them in a courtroom, that’s great. At least I’d finally get to see them.”