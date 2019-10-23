"If you are an O-positive I'll take it off you"

James Blunt appeared on Good Morning Britain today and revealed some heart breaking family news.

The You’re Beautiful hit maker appeared on the ITV breakfast show to chat all about his newest album, revealing that it’s the most personal one yet.

Speaking to Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway, the music icon explained, “I’ve come on here to ask you what blood group you are. Some things have been going on in my life that I needed to write about. My father has not been very well actually.”

Going on to tell the GMB hosts that he had come to ask if they would donate a kidney to his father, James remarked, “He needs a new kidney. And he’s a kidney donor. And I’ve come on here to ask you what blood group you are. If you are an O-positive I’ll take it off you.”

The singer then admitted that although he had tried to donate his organ to his father, he was not a match.

James then confessed that he had penned a heart felt song on the album called Monsters, sharing his inner most feelings with his ill dad, Charles.

“Really that has been an amazing moment. Because when you realise your father’s mortality it’s a great opportunity to say the things I’d like to say to him,” he said.

“So I have written a song called Monsters for him. It says I’m not your son, you’re not my father, we are just two grown men saying goodbye.”

James then spoke out about his friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, opening up about their recent outcry about how they are treated in the press.

Branding the treatment of the royal couple “bullying”, he said, “Him, I know from the Army. He’s a very nice man, a really phenomenal soldier, who does a lot of work for other people, for charities, for veterans, for Sentebale charity, for children in Africa, and I think under great scrutiny they seem to try a lot for other people.”