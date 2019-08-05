Jade Goody’s mum has revealed the seriously heartbreaking question her daughter asked her before she lost her battle with cancer.

The reality star was accused of racism and bullying towards Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2007.

The mum-of-two, who rose to fame after her stint on the original version of the show in 2002, told the Indian film star she needed ‘a day in the slums’ and referred to her as ‘Shilpa Poppadom’.

By the time Jade was evicted from the CBB house, Ofcom had received over 44,000 complaints over her behaviour.

To mark the ten year anniversary since her death, Channel 4 broadcast a documentary looking into Jade’s life.

Appearing on the programme, Jade’s mother revealed that the controversy haunted Jade until the day she died of cervical cancer two years later aged 27.

Recalling the moment Jade asked her a devastating question, Jade’s mum Jackiey said, “One night she felt really scared because, obviously, she knew she was going very soon.

“She said, ‘Mum I feel like they’re coming to get me. They’re coming to get me. It’s going all dark’

“She said, ‘Is that because I was so bad in Big Brother?’”

Big Brother host Davina McCall also took part in the documentary, emotionally reflecting on the moment she knew Jade’s life was ‘ruined forever’ following the CBB scandal.

She said, “Jade was going into that house as the nation’s sweetheart. We were excited about that. And I couldn’t wait to see what she brought.

“But I remember almost immediately thinking this is a bad combo.

“It’s like three British young girls all coming together, and then forming a gang basically. It started to be bullying and I was like ‘man you are careering off the tracks you are so going in the wrong direction’.”

Describing the experience of interviewing Jade after her eviction, Davina continued, “I remember thinking ‘Oh my God what’s happened?’ How it can all turn in a nano second.

“She’s now become the most hated girl in Britain. It was a bit like knowing you’re about to ruin someone’s life forever, but they don’t know it yet. Ooof.”