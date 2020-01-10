Holly Willoughby was left rather taken aback during today’s episode of This Morning when she was quizzed about her sex life.

During a segment on the ITV chat show, the blonde beauty and her co-host Phillip Schofield discussed whether it was true that a third of all women are uninterested in sex.

Attempting to prove the question untrue, show guest Dawn Ward insisted that she and her husband of 25 years still get intimate in the bedroom three times a week.

Holly was then encouraged to open up about her own sexual antics with her husband of 12 years and father of her three children, Dan Baldwin, being asked, “How about you Holly?”

Looking mortified at the question, Holly quipped back, “I am not part of this. This is not something anyone needs to know.

“I can be honest with my friends but I am not going to talk about this on air.”

Phillip added, “I won’t be sharing either!” and the pair giggled.

Holly and her TV producer hubby found romance during her presenting stint on Ministry of Mayhem in 2005.

At the time Hol was hosting the hectic kids game show with telly pal Stephen Mulhern, while Dan worked behind the scenes.

Two years later in 2007 Holly and Dan married and welcomed their first child, Harry in 2009.

Since then they have added eight-year-old Belle and five-year-old Chester to their brood and the family recently rang in the new year on a sunny beach getaway.