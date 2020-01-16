Eamonn Holmes shuns vow renewal with Ruth Langsford as he reveals the secret behind their ten year marriage

Eamonn Holmes has insisted he and his wife Ruth Langsford won’t be renewing their vows, despite being set to celebrate their ten year anniversary this year.

The This Morning husband and wife hosting duo will have been married for ten years this coming June.

The telly pair, who share 17-year-old son Jack, wed in a lavish ceremony at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on the 26th June 2010.

Despite the huge upcoming marriage milestone, the former Sky newsreader has shut down the idea of renewing his vows to Ruth.

“Honestly, I don’t see the need to [renew vows],” he said.

Speaking to the Express, he added, “We’re not in a situation where we feel like we have to, I’m not saying never but it’s not high up on our to do list.”

While he’s in no rush to have a second wedding day, Eamonn is keen to make his wife’s upcoming 60th birthday a special one.

Dishing the details on his plans for Ruth’s special day, he explained, “Because Ruth’s birthday is on St Patrick’s Day, 17th March, I might do something Irish-themed for her.

“We’ll have to invite people, people will have to know what’s happening, I think the surprise thing has worn out now, but yeah we will do something.

“She was also born in Singapore so she’s never been back since she was born, so we was thinking about going back to Singapore.”

Going onto to divulge what he feels the secret is behind his long lasting romance, Eamonn continued, “It’s not the worse out there, no marriage is perfect.

“I think the secret for Ruth and I is, we don’t bottle things up and we don’t go around pretending that there’s never anything wrong or we never have a disagreement because we do.

“We’re always good at making up.”

Very sweet!

