Davina McCall is reportedly dating her long-term pal, hairdresser Michael Douglas.

The 51-year-old fitness fanatic who divorced her husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson, last year is said to have found love again with the celebrity hair stylist.

Davina and the beauty guru are believed to have been friends for over 20 years prior to their romance.

Dishing the details on the budding relationship, a source revealed, “The romance blossomed from a place of friendship and trust and the couple are just enjoying each other’s company and having a laugh.”

According to The Sun, the presenter who shares three children with ex hubby Matthew, was seen cosying up to her new beau at the Chelsea Flower Show back in May.

Spilling the beans on what loved up Davina sees in Michael, the insider continued, “Davina especially likes Michael’s sense of humour and kind nature. It’s fairly early days but Davina’s mates think Michael is a good guy.”

News of the new relationship comes a year after Davina split from Matthew, with the source claiming the former Big Brother host is ready for a fresh start romantically.

“Davina feels ready to move on now after her marriage split and is really happy.”

Keeping her cards close to her chest on the ins and outs of her love life, Davina confessed to The Telegraph earlier this month that love isn’t all that’s on her mind.

She said, “I have been out on dates – but can’t a woman be single and happy?…

“I was in a relationship for 20 years and there is a lot more for me to think about than finding a date. Life is different. I have three children and a career…

“Not many people ask women like me out on dates. It would take someone who didn’t mind all those particular challenges.”