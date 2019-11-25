Coleen and Wayne Rooney have both taken to Instagram to share snaps from their recent romantic getaway.

The pair have been spending some quality time together in Dubai following the drama surrounding Coleen and fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

Taking to the social media platform, Coleen posted a snap shot of her and football star Wayne posing in the lobby of the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Jumeira hotel.

Captioning the photo for the information of her 850 thousand followers, Coleen admitted that while she’d had a wonderful holiday, she was missing her young sons Kai, Kit, Klay and Cass Mac, writing, ‘Gorgeous time away. Can’t wait to see my boys 💙.’

Meanwhile, Wayne shared the same pic, penning, ‘Nice break in Dubai with @coleen_rooney. Thanks to all the staff at @mo_jumeira for looking after us 🙌🙂.’

Plenty of the couple’s fans left sweet comments beneath the uploads, with one adding, ‘💕 Such a beautiful couple 💕 enjoy your time away together you both deserve it 💕💕.’

‘You looking lovely, couple goals,’ added another.

‘Great picture happy holidays 💋🥂,’ wrote a third.

This comes after Coleen claimed that someone with access to Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account had been selling stories to the press based on Coleen’s private social media posts.

Hitting back at the allegations, pregnant Rebekah insisted it had not been her sharing the information to news publications in a lengthy post, penning, ‘Can’t believe I’m even having to write this. I’m pregnant & on holiday & am at a loss to why she would do this. I’m now having to take legal advice as I can’t deal with this stress myself when I’m this pregnant.’