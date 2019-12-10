A video has emerged showing Ruth Langsford venting her frustration over her supposed feud with Phillip Schofield.

Footage of the pair’s on-air quibble, which took place back in April of this year, has resurfaced after the ITV star reportedly filed a complaint.

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford, who occasionally hosts Phillip Schofield’s This Morning alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes, was seen venting her frustration after a talk between the two ITV studios.

During a live show of This Morning, Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby passed onto the Loose Women team for them to reveal what would be coming up on their show later in the day.

However, as Ruth headed to a close, Phillip interrupted her saying, “Guys, we are going to have to jump in there and stop you I’m afraid.”

“We are a bit tight for time on this end,” he added. “Thank you, Ruth. We will catch you guys a little bit later.”

In the clip, Ruth can be seen venting her frustration at the encounter, throwing her pen across the desk, replying, “Well I only had about two more words to say… don’t worry.”

And it has now been claimed that Ruth has filed a complaint against her ITV co-star Phillip.

“For so long people have been silenced because they are scared for their job,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “If they speak out publicly about the atmosphere they fear there could be repercussions.”

A spokesperson for ITV added, “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

“Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”