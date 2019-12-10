Video emerges showing Ruth Langsford venting frustration over Phillip Schofield feud

A video has emerged showing Ruth Langsford venting her frustration over her supposed feud with Phillip Schofield.

ruth langsford video phillip schofield feud

Footage of the pair’s on-air quibble, which took place back in April of this year, has resurfaced after the ITV star reportedly filed a complaint.

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford, who occasionally hosts Phillip Schofield’s This Morning alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes, was seen venting her frustration after a talk between the two ITV studios.

During a live show of This Morning, Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby passed onto the Loose Women team for them to reveal what would be coming up on their show later in the day.

ruth langsford video phillip schofield feud

Ruth and Phillip both present ITV’s This Morning (Credit: Getty)

However, as Ruth headed to a close, Phillip interrupted her saying, “Guys, we are going to have to jump in there and stop you I’m afraid.”

“We are a bit tight for time on this end,” he added. “Thank you, Ruth. We will catch you guys a little bit later.”

In the clip, Ruth can be seen venting her frustration at the encounter, throwing her pen across the desk, replying, “Well I only had about two more words to say… don’t worry.”

MORE: Ruth Langsford gives husband Eamonn Holmes a brutal warning live on TV

And it has now been claimed that Ruth has filed a complaint against her ITV co-star Phillip.

“For so long people have been silenced because they are scared for their job,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “If they speak out publicly about the atmosphere they fear there could be repercussions.”

A spokesperson for ITV added, “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

MORE: This Morning viewers left cringing as Eamonn Holmes takes swipe at wife Ruth Langsford during ‘awkward’ interview

“Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”